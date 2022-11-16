'It's been a privilege' says Oswestry clothes shop manager as he departs after 41 years

Derek McCormack has worked at Majors in Oswestry for more than 40 years and is now set to depart for a new role in Bournemouth

Derek McCormack has worked at Majors in Oswestry since 1981, having previously started as an apprentice at the company's Shrewsbury store.

Hugely popular with customers, he is set to sell his final outfit on Saturday before embarking on a new journey, managing a menswear shop in Bournemouth, which will allow him to be closer to his grandchildren.

"It's been a privilege to have worked for the company for all of these years," he said. "We have terrific staff here and they have been so supportive of me.

"I feel blessed to have worked alongside such excellent people, who I shall miss, and I am honoured to have worked for Mr John Major and before him, his brother, Mr Richard Major.

"It seems a long time ago since I was working for Medlicott Brothers in Shrewsbury and saw a job advertised at Majors.

"I went onto do three years there as an apprentice and, at the grand old age of 21, a management position became available in Oswestry.

"I turned up here on June 1, 1981 and did not look back! The job has evolved over the years and I have been involved in the buying of clothes for the store as well as working closely with customers and I have loved every minute.

"I will miss Oswestry and I wish Majors all the best. I am sure it will continue to thrive but, for me, now is the right time to make the move.

"As for my customers, who have become like friends, I wish them all the best in the future. I have got to know my customers well and they have got to know me."

Derek McCormack at Majors in Oswestry

"I've always enjoyed great banter with my customers and they have always loved it and expected it.

"Most importantly, I've enjoyed serving them. To see someone leave the shop, happy, content and well dressed is what it's all about."

Derek's sales success has even coined a phrase among customers – to be 'Derek-ed'.

"It is a term of endearment but means if you come in to buy one thing, you might end up leaving with a few things!" he said, "I enjoy serving people and have always gently introduced them to things that, when they came into the shop, they might not have known they wanted!

"When I was younger, I'd sometimes see a customer walking past the shop and would think 'I've got just the right thing for them' and occasionally I'd even run after them to tell them! I'd beckon people in by one means or another but, of course, in a friendly and professional way.

"I feel proud of my time here," he added. "It's all based on personal service, it's the hallmark of what I have done and why people seem sad to see me go.

"But I'm not retiring. I will be running a menswear store in Bournemouth – managing a family business in the centre of the town. I will enjoy the challenge of a new career at the grand old age of 61!"

One customer, Ian Smith, said: "As a regular customer you can enter the shop in the knowledge that Derek will know what size, cut and style will fit you, without the need for you to try them on.

"He is also a magnificent sales person as you enter wanting a shirt but will leave with far more at least two shirts if not a pair of trousers and a jacket as well! I know he will be greatly missed by the many that go to Majors."

Director John Major added: "Not only did Derek become a large part of the Majors team but also part of the community of Oswestry.

"I have known Derek most of my adult life but I only got to really know him when I took over the business after my brother died almost seven years ago. During this time he has been a great help with the continuity and modernisation of the business.

"Throughout his years he has been committed to serving his customers and is known best for encouraging customers to "Move on" to try new styles and trends that may be slightly out of their comfort zone.

"He has built up a loyal following of customers with the phrase 'You’ve Been Dereked' and the nickname “Del Boy” which is heard regularly across the town.

"Of course, he will be greatly missed within the business as he has served the Oswestry area for over 40 years. We all wish him great success in his new job and his move south.