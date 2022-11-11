Town aiming to get switched onto the festive season in style

Roger Whitting at last year's light switch-on

This year students from local schools have been nominated to perform the countdown and switch on of the lights at 6pm.

The fun will start ad 4pm with performances from local schools, colleges, dance and drama groups.

Hosting the evening will by James Bond, former presenter at BBC Radio Shropshire and the Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore.

The Mayor said the evening promised to be a lot of fun for everyone.

"There will be special characters, food and stalls and once the lights come on, local teenage bands The Axe Lads and Small Furry Animals will perform to finish the evening," Councillor Moore said.

"There may even be a special visit from Santa Claus - don't miss the fun."