Poppy seller still setting out his stall and sharing message of humanity aged 103

Colin Cole, aged 103

He is one of an ever-declining number of people who served in the Second World War still able to tell the story of his time in the conflict and those donating to the Royal British Legion at the Morrisons store this week have been in awe as he explained his role.

He volunteered to join the RAF before the outbreak of the war so he could choose the service he joined.

“I was posted to be a radio operator on a Lysander reconnaissance plane flying over enemy lines,” he said.

“It was a dangerous job and many lives were lost."

Eve Jones with her knitted poppies, and pictured behind are Mike Souttar, Colin Cole and Roger Whitting

After suffering an ankle injury he moved to Air Sea Rescue in the English Channel and North Sea, rescuing both Allied and German pilots and air crew.

“They were all human beings who needed our help.”

His volunteering for the Royal British Legion had to go on hold during the Covid lockdowns and he said he was glad to be back selling the poppies.

He is part of a small band of dedicated volunteers who have been spending long hours at a stall in the Morrisons foyer.

They include Eve Jones, 82, who has knitted almost 500 lapel poppies to sell for the charity.

Taking under an hour to make each poppy, Eve said it was her way of being able to help and she now has her sights on making 1,000 for next year.

Another regular poppy volunteer is Roger Whitting, this year's president of the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club.

"Morrisons gives us a wonderful space each year and it is great to get out and be able to chat to people," he said.

MP Helen Morgan with Colin Cole

Picking up a hand-knitted poppy and paying tribute to the volunteers was North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan.

"I'm really impressed by the long hours put in by the volunteers to help ensure we never forget the sacrifice local people made so that we can enjoy our freedom today," she said.

Deputy president of the Shropshire RBL, Mr Mike Souttar, who has been at the Morrisons stall every day, said he was incredibly grateful to all the volunteers and to the store for providing the space and to those very generous shoppers donating to the charity.