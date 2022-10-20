Help Wanda track down her lost cat in a Halloween hunt in Oswestry

Martha Clark from Booka Bookshop, one of the businesses taking part in the Halloween Trail.

Oswestry's Business Improvement District has joined forces with the LoyalFree app to launch a reality trail that runs until October 31.

Everyone who successfully completes the trail will be entered into a draw to win vouchers for one of the town businesses taking part.

The trail tells the story of Wanda the forgetful witch who can't find her cat, Wicca. She must make a potion to help track down Wicca, with ingredients scattered around Oswestry,

Those taking part take part in an treasure hunt checking in at each location with a QR code to reveal and collect the potion ingredients.

A spokesperson for Oswestry BID, said: “The trail will be a fun and interactive way to discover some of the great businesses serving us all in town, and you may just way a fabulous prize at the end.

"The more QR codes scanned, the more chances of winning."

The story of Wanda is brought to life via smartphones with a mixture of video and augmented reality and ingredients for the potion appear magically in front of those taking part.

"They can also share their spooky photos on social media with the hashtag #LFHALLOWEENHUNT for a chance to be entered into an additional competition."

LoyalFree’s partnerships manager, Sophie Carrick, said the Halloween Hunt was its first augmented reality trail.

"The technology is cutting edge and offers a tremendous opportunity for local promotion. The trails are free of charge and represent a great free day out for families.