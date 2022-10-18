World famous rugby union referee to talk about his life at Shropshire event

Nigel Owens

Nigel Owens will be at a special Booka Bookshop evening on December 14 at The Holroyd Community Theatre, Weston Rhyn.

Carrie Morris from Booka said: "Join us for an evening with Nigel Owens, one of the most famous referees in World Rugby, as he reveals all about his career in his new autobiography The Final Whistle."

Nigel Owens first picked up the referee whistle aged 16 after he was told he wouldn’t make it as a player. He officiated his first international game in 2005 between Ireland and Japan in Osaka and he made his World Cup debut in 2007 in France.

He retired from international rugby in 2020 after becoming the first person to officiate 100 test matches, including the 2015 World Cup Final between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham. He is also the only referee to be appointed for three consecutive Heineken Cup finals and forever will be renowned and admired for displaying a dry sense of humour and sharp wit when dealing with players during the heat of battle.

"With his contract with the Welsh Rugby Union having come to an end in 2020, Nigel is now free to reveal all about his career since his previous autobiography, ‘Half Time’, to speak his mind on various issues and to give the full story of his last Rugby World Cup in 2019.

"Open, honest and inspirational, Nigel is one of the most engaging and humorous characters in the game of rugby and a brilliant speaker.