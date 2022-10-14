Notification Settings

Foodbank needs thousands of pounds to provide fresh fruit and veg

By Sue AustinOswestry

Oswestry Foodbank says it needs £6,000 a year to supply fresh produce for people to go to it for help.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/01/2018..Freemason of Oswestry hand over cheque of Â£1000 to Oswestry Foodbank...In Picture L>R: David Towers (Freemason) and Liz Jermy of Oswestry Foodbank
The foodbank, in Beatrice Street, received donations of tinned and other long life food from a number of points in and around the town.

However it says it wants to continue to provide fresh fruit and vegetables within the food parcels that it hands out.

It's chairman, Tony Maude, said that from families with children to the elderly, people needed help supplementing their diet with nutritionally beneficial fresh fruit and veg.

"Much of the produce can be eaten raw so helps those who struggle to afford the cooking facilities or don't have access to cooking facilities," he said.

The foodbank has put forward an application to Oswestry Town Council for help.

"A grant of £3,000 would provide fresh produce for six months for our most needy households," he said.

The town council will meet at the Guildhall on Monday to consider this and a number of applications for funding.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

