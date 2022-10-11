Music from the musicals set to help hospital

Joey Edwards with some of those taking part in the Musical Extravaganza

Hermon Arts Centre in the Oswestry will host the Musical Theatre Extravaganza.

The night has been organised by the family and friends of four-year-old Joey Edwards, who has received treatment at the hospital over his young life.

His mum Danielle Edwards, says it is a way they can say thankyou for all the help and support.

Joey spend three and a half weeks in the hospital after surgery earlier this year.

"Whatever he goes through, he is always smiling and happy," Danielle said.

"Even when the doctors were putting a cannula in, he looked up smiled and said thankyou."

"We know so many people whose children have been treatment at the hospital - it really is a remarkable place and the staff there are incredible."

She said the evening would include hit songs from musicals from across the decades, from Sound of Music and West Side Story to more up to date hits from Shrek and Frozen.

"There will be plenty of costumes and some dance and some acting. We hope everyone will enjoy a great night out."