Funding drive to help insulate Oswestry homes

Loft insulation

The funding is targeted to those who own or privately rent properties in council tax bands A and B, and who have either no loft insulation or an insufficient amount.

Work will be funded by Oswestry Town Council, and advisors from local energy advice service Keep Shropshire Warm will guide and support residents throughout the process.

There is also wider funding available from Shropshire Council’s Sustainable Warmth project, so even those not in council tax bands A and B are encouraged to contact Keep Shropshire Warm to explore their options. This funding covers different insulation types as well as low-carbon heating and is targeted at those on lower incomes.

On Wednesday, Keep Shropshire Warm will be at the town's market to speak to interested residents and to discuss any queries they may have.

The team will also be taking along its electric van and will be happy to speak to people interested in electric vehicles.

Claire Wooley, Marches Lead at the Marches Energy Agency said both the agency and town council were keen to work with local suppliers and installers where at all possible, so local tradespeople and business owners are invited to go along to find out more.

Alternatively, an expression of interest form is available at forms.office.com/r/0GMtFep4qj

Ms Wooley said: “We’re really glad to be working on this project with Oswestry Town Council. This funding will help to get insulation into homes which would not qualify for existing schemes, thereby reducing the amount of energy local people need to keep their homes warm. Not only will this help to reduce bills and improve comfort for residents, it will also reduce the carbon footprint of our homes.

"Fuel poverty is an issue across Shropshire, and Oswestry has a high percentage of households struggling to meet energy costs. With the recent price rises and the looming climate crisis, it’s more urgent than ever that we ensure our homes are as efficient as possible.”