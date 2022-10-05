Notification Settings

New speed warning signs welcomed on industrial estate

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A series of new vehicle-activated speed signs on Oswestry Industrial Estate have been welcomed by businesses.

The new vehicle activated sign

The four new signs installed by Oswestry Business Improvement District on Maes-y-Clawdd and Mile Oak Estate have come in response to concerns from businesses on the estate about traffic speeds.

“We’re delighted to see the new signs installed and already having a positive impact,” said Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID Manager.

“It’s vital for our business community on the industrial estate that the trading environment is safe for staff, customers and deliveries.”

As well as reducing speeds, the signs also provide vehicle speed data to monitor the situation and identify any speeding hotspots that the police should be aware of. The signs are solar-powered, and after a period of adjustment, will provide a consistent feedback to drivers.

Jason Andrews from IN2 Access & Control said “We’re pleased to see the enhancements Oswestry BID are making to the town and industrial estates. The recent introduction of the Vehicle Activated Signs have helped encourage drivers to slow down, improving road traffic safety within the industrial estates.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

