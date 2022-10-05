New speed warning signs welcomed on industrial estate

The new vehicle activated sign

The four new signs installed by Oswestry Business Improvement District on Maes-y-Clawdd and Mile Oak Estate have come in response to concerns from businesses on the estate about traffic speeds.

“We’re delighted to see the new signs installed and already having a positive impact,” said Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID Manager.

“It’s vital for our business community on the industrial estate that the trading environment is safe for staff, customers and deliveries.”

As well as reducing speeds, the signs also provide vehicle speed data to monitor the situation and identify any speeding hotspots that the police should be aware of. The signs are solar-powered, and after a period of adjustment, will provide a consistent feedback to drivers.