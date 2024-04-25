Offa's Dyke challenge as local firm supports charity

A construction firm has been undertaking a big challenge to raise funds for a local life-saving charity.

The teams from Knockin-based Paveaways were today set to finish their big charity fundraiser, that has seen them cover the entirety of the 177-mile Offas Dyke trail from Prestatyn to Chepstow.

Dividing the route in half, the north and south team have faced a gruelling total ascent of over 28,000 feet along the way.

The efforts, which have taken place over just four and a half days, are to raise vital funds for the West Midlands Search and Rescue charity.

In times of crisis, the dedicated ‘everyday hero’ volunteers stand ready to respond to emergencies across the region, offering invaluable assistance to those in need.

"We've all heard the tragic stories of lives lost to the river, leaving families and communities devastated," said Steven Owen, managing director at Pave Aways.

"With this challenge, we're proud to rally behind West Midlands Search & Rescue, supporting their lifesaving efforts and ensuring they have the resources needed to continue their vital work."

Renowned for their commitment to charitable causes and winning the community champion award in the 2023 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, Pave Aways is supporting the local charity to ensure they can continue to deliver their operations.

The West Mercia Search & Rescue are a life-saving charity that work throughout the West Midlands and surrounding counties. The "everyday hero" volunteers help find missing people, save lives in floods, and respond to emergencies when called upon by emergency services.

The challenge has been sponsored by Hatfields Shrewsbury, who have supplied two vehicles to support the walkers.

Radnor Hills have also helped keep the walkers hydrated by donating locally-sourced water to the teams.

The north team and south team are due to meet at the centrepoint in Knighton today.

Anyone who wishes to support the fundraising can do so at https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/pave-aways-offas-dyke