Assisted living scheme bungalows plan submitted

The assisted living scheme proposed by applicants Hengoed Park Ltd would see 25 new “semi-independent” living units built to extend the existing care home site on the edge of Gobowen.

The company specialises in supporting people recovering from substance-abuse related brain injuries and currently employs around 50 staff to provide round-the-clock care at the facility.

If approved, the owners say the new development would allow residents to live more independently and continue their rehabilitation before returning to the wider-community.

“Hengoed Park Ltd is a specialist in the care, support and rehabilitation of people with a wide spectrum of alcohol-related brain damage, neurocognitive disorders and other acquired brain injuries,” they said in a supporting statement.

“This application will offer a more independent living experience and where individual skills and person-centred strategies for independent living can be developed.

“The units are designed for semi-independent living, providing accommodation for residents who require less intensive long term care or are being rehabilitated to return to living within the wider community.

“Hengoed Care Ltd is currently operating at full capacity with long waiting lists of residents from across the UK who require the care and support offered.”

The proposed scheme would also see a communal area constructed to contain kitchen facilities and an area for residents to socialise.

A previous scheme for 17 bungalows on the same site was approved in 2021, despite concerns about road access to the site and an objection from Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council.

Hengoed Park Ltd say the additional units will allow them to have a “wider reaching impact” and reduce pressure on other local services who do not specialise in the same areas of care.

A total of eight chalet-style homes are currently sited within the walled garden.

“The traffic generation for the site will increase minimally from eight to 10 vehicles a day, of which the majority will be clinicians, doctors and carers,” the applicants added.

“As such considering the existing travel movements and the nature of the proposed use it is considered that any increase in activity to and from the site would not be to such an extent where it impacts upon road safety or the amenities of neighbouring occupiers.”

The scheme will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course.