Second term of Oswestry's Business Improvement District could bring £1.4 million to the town

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/04/2022 - Oswestry BID are re-launching the night bus. In Picture: BID Manager Adele Nightingale..

The BID is going out to its members to vote on whether it should continue for a second term, which would run from 2023-2028.

It is looking to the next five years with much work to do to build upon the value invested in BID projects to amplify the business benefits enjoyed across the town centre and industrial areas.

Its manager, Adele Nightingale says that its business plan for the coming five years sets out refreshed business priorities and strategies to improve and enhance the business trading environment, while actively promoting our local businesses and the town creatively and effectively.

"This is a realistic plan built upon five years of experience and relationship development," she said.

"One of the best ways to raise the town’s profile locally, regionally and nationally is through event promotion, and BID has successfully boosted the traditional event calendar by adding a series of new and exciting events such as the

Halloween Dome, The Street Circus ad Jubilee Beach," she said.

"In addition BID has worked closely with local councils and event organisers, building strong relationships to support and amplify the reach of existing events. This approach has led to the provision of support and sponsorship for Oswestry Balloon Carnival, Oswestry Food & Drink Festival Oswestry Community Games and Cae Glas Live."

Adele said as well as the town centre, BID was working with businesses on the industrial estate with initiatives ranging from security patrols to the recently installed speed warning signs.

Work planned by BID for its second term, includes providing an HGV lay over for drivers.

There are also initiatives looking ahead to work with Police, partners and stakeholders to reduce criminal and antisocial behaviour in the BID area, to built up public transport options for the town and to look at street cleaning.

Other plans includes better training for BID members, business mentoring and helping members with gaining grants.

Oswestry BID also wants to extend the Wifi offer, bring other special events to the town, continue to help the Pubwatch project and to monitor the development of the Mile End Innovation Park.

At a meeting of Oswestry Town Council on Monday councillors gave early support for a second term of BID also it will make a final decision in October.