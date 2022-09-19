Notification Settings

Shropshire hot air balloon team takes to skies for special tribute to Queen

A hot air balloon team joined forces with a silver band for an unusual send off for Her Majesty over Oswestry.

The tribute to the Queen above Oswestry. Photo: Jody Wilson
Members of the Porthywaen Silver Band took to the skies to play the Last Post on their cornets along with the National Anthem.

The idea came from Eduardo Arias from the Rainbow Hot Air Balloon Team, based in Oswestry.

The balloon launched in Cae Glas Park on Saturday for the tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Arias said: "We had been planning this flight for over a week and at the weekend the weather gave us a break and we finally managed to do it.

"Thanks to everyone involved it was a very emotional flight."

Porthywaen Silver Band runs as a charity that plays all over Oswestry and the wider area and offers free tuition in all brass instruments.

"We are always thrilled to gain new recruits," a band spokesperson said.

People who saw the flight took to social media to congratulate the balloon team and band for the tribute.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

