Shropshire hot air balloon team takes to skies for special tribute to Queen

The tribute to the Queen above Oswestry. Photo: Jody Wilson

Members of the Porthywaen Silver Band took to the skies to play the Last Post on their cornets along with the National Anthem.

The idea came from Eduardo Arias from the Rainbow Hot Air Balloon Team, based in Oswestry.

The balloon launched in Cae Glas Park on Saturday for the tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Arias said: "We had been planning this flight for over a week and at the weekend the weather gave us a break and we finally managed to do it.

"Thanks to everyone involved it was a very emotional flight."

Porthywaen Silver Band runs as a charity that plays all over Oswestry and the wider area and offers free tuition in all brass instruments.

"We are always thrilled to gain new recruits," a band spokesperson said.