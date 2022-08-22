Vet centre donates £1,000 to local charity

Park Issa

The staff at Park Issa Vets had to nominate a local charity after it received a community grant, made available from the practices parent company IVC Evidensia.

They heard about Connect for Life through staff member Kerry Rigby. Her neighbour volunteers for the charity.

After more research they decided it was a deserving small, local charity.

A spokesperson from Park Issa Vets said: "It is brilliant that we have been able to win a community grant for Connect For Life. Being able to donate to this cause is important to our team here."

Alison Humphreys, one of the founders of Connect for Life, said she was extremely grateful for the donation and said it will make a big difference for the charity.