Vet centre donates £1,000 to local charity

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A veterinary surgery in Oswestry has donated £1,000 to a charity for people with memory loss or dementia.

The staff at Park Issa Vets had to nominate a local charity after it received a community grant, made available from the practices parent company IVC Evidensia.

They heard about Connect for Life through staff member Kerry Rigby. Her neighbour volunteers for the charity.

After more research they decided it was a deserving small, local charity.

A spokesperson from Park Issa Vets said: "It is brilliant that we have been able to win a community grant for Connect For Life. Being able to donate to this cause is important to our team here."

Alison Humphreys, one of the founders of Connect for Life, said she was extremely grateful for the donation and said it will make a big difference for the charity.

The charity provides support for the older people in the community, particularly those with memory loss or dementia. It helps them meet others and build connections, while they enjoy stimulating activities in a safe welcoming and caring environment.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

