Blooming heatwave means frantic watering before judges visit to town

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 20/07/2021 Britain in Bloom judges will be in Oswestry. Meeting at the Guildhall. Pictured front left, judge Gareth Manning with chair Natalie Bainbridge. ...

The Heart of England judges were in the town on Wednesdayto see not only the stunning displays across the town, from street planters to Cae Glas Park, but also the way gardening. education, heritage and the environment combine to benefit the community.

After a presentation from Oswestry Town Council at the Guildhall the judges went walkabout, enjoying the market and seeing the independent stores before hearing how the Heritage Action Zone has improved the heart of Oswestry from individual shop fronts to passageways.

They also talked to Adele Nightingale from the Business Improvement District about its work for the town.

In Cae Glas park they say the special floral bed created by students at Derwen College and heard about the work of Oswestry Wildlife Trust then were taken by Rickshaw to the Marches School to see the work of the students involved in the eco and gardening project.

Natalie Bainbridge, acting chairperson of the in bloom committee said the judges also visited the Osnosh project at The Centre to learn about its roof garden, its gardening project to help those with mental health issues and the link between its garden and providing meals for the community.

There was a visit to the Oswestry allotments, which will hold a special open day on Sunday .

At the Cambrian Railway judges were told about its CROP project, an orchard alongside the former Oswestry to Gobowen rail line, before they climbed aboard a heritage train to Weston Wharf to enjoy lunch on the platform.

"I know Cae Glas park wowed the judges and we now have to hope they were impressed with everything they saw."

"It has been a very difficult year with the incredibly dry weather and volunteers have given up a lot of time watering. The heatwave meant the flowers were not at the best but I am sure that will be taken into consideration."