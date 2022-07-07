The Chase's quiz wiz The Dark Destroyer to turn out in Oswestry this weekend

Shaun Wallace, 'the Dark Destroyer'

The popular quizzer from The Chase, who is also a barrister and lecturer and whose real name is Shaun Wallace, has stepped in to help not one but two teams take part in the Talisker Atlantic rowing challenge raise funds by hosting a quiz in Oswestry.

It will take place on Saturday at Oswestry Rugby Club at 7pm and teams can still sign up to be involved.

Ian Davies from the town will be attempting his second successful Atlantic crossing along with rower, Jim Ronaldson. Their team, Never2Late, will be the oldest pair to ever row the Atlantic.

Dani and Mark on a training session

He decided to take part after his daughter, Dani and her husband, Mark, were so inspired by his first crossing they signed up.

Dani and Mark, who now live in France, are hoping to become the fastest married couple to row the Atlantic.

The couple, who have called their team For Better Oar Worse, are aiming to be the fastest couple to cross the ocean.