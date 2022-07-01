Buses cancelled due to staff shortages

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/01/2021 - Arriva Bus GV - Telford Buses.

In the county town Arriva Midlands West said that the service 24 would not run its 18 minutes past the hour buses from Harlescott or 35 minutes past the hour from Shrewsbury Bus Station.

On Service 25 the five minutes past the hour from Harlescott 10 to the hour 0 from Shrewsbury Bus Station would not run. There was also disruption to service 1/11.

The 2a, Oswestry to Wrexham service for Friday saw the following buses cancelled: Wrexham to Oswestry at 9.07am, 11.37am and 16.52pm ; Oswestry to Wrexham, 9.08am, 12.08am and 15.38am.