Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Buses cancelled due to staff shortages

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Staff shortages on Arriva buses has meant the cancellation of some services in Oswestry and Shrewsbury on Friday .

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/01/2021 - Arriva Bus GV - Telford Buses.
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/01/2021 - Arriva Bus GV - Telford Buses.

In the county town Arriva Midlands West said that the service 24 would not run its 18 minutes past the hour buses from Harlescott or 35 minutes past the hour from Shrewsbury Bus Station.

On Service 25 the five minutes past the hour from Harlescott 10 to the hour 0 from Shrewsbury Bus Station would not run. There was also disruption to service 1/11.

The 2a, Oswestry to Wrexham service for Friday saw the following buses cancelled: Wrexham to Oswestry at 9.07am, 11.37am and 16.52pm ; Oswestry to Wrexham, 9.08am, 12.08am and 15.38am.

A spokesperson for Arriva said the problems were due to staff shortages.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Harlescott
Shrewsbury
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News