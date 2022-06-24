Cake events raise thousands for local charity

The Hope House Eat Cake event

From office bake sales to village hall and garden tea parties, hundreds of people have come together across the region and beyond to turn cake into care and support seriously ill local children.

More than 100 organisations signed up for Eat Cake week and in Shropshire some of the events included A R Richards in Market Drayton raising £400 through week long activities, while Hope House supporter Clara Powis, from Shrewsbury, raised an impressive £751 holding an event at her home with cake and mocktails, while Lloyds Animal Feeds in Oswestry raised £188.

Both Hope House and Ty Gobaith held their own events with families, children and staff all making, buying and of course eating various different cupcakes which were made thanks to a donation of ingredients from local Morrison stores.

There were also animal themed bake-offs for the young adults after a brilliant trip to Chester Zoo.

All of the charity's 14 charity shops also got involved, running tombolas, guess the weight competitions and afternoon teas, which raised £2,000.

Cat Dowdeswell, fundraiser, said: “Cakes and community made the perfect match for us. We want to turn cake into care for the children and families that need us and it’s been a fantastic seeing all the wonderful events and creative ideas for cakes, brownies, cookies and puddings from our incredible supporters.

“Over 100 organisations signed up for Eat Cake week and the support from our community has been incredible.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part in this amazing week. We have so far raised more than £8,500 with more donations coming in each day.

“We would also like to give a special thanks to our sponsors Henllan Bakery for helping us ensure that every penny raised during Eat Cake week will go directly to the children we care for.

“But the fun doesn’t have to stop here, if you want to support us by eating cake then you can do by hosting your own cake themed fundraiser. Our free fundraising packs will be available for the rest of the summer and the whole of 2022.”