All patients will be able to have visitors at specialist hospital

The Orthopaedic Hospital

Earlier this year until now visiting had been allowed for those patients with the longest stays at the specialist orthopaedic hospital.

But this is being revised, in line with changes happening at many hospitals around the country and in keeping with new national guidance on infection prevention and control measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara Ellis-Anderson, Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer at RJAH, said: “The halt we put on visiting towards earlier this year was the right thing to do to protect our patients and our staff.

“But we know that being in hospital can be a difficult time for people, and not being able to see any of their family or loved ones has made it even harder. We’ve tried to help them with technology to allow virtual contact, but nothing beats being able to talk to someone face-to-face.

“We have been monitoring the situation very closely and feel that now is the right time to allow visitors back on site for all our patients.”

Patients will be allowed one or more named visitors who must book their visits with the Ward Clerk in the ward where their loved one is staying.

Individual wards will be able to use their own discretion as to time slots they offer to visitors.

"Visitors will only be required to wear a face mask when visiting their loved ones who have confirmed or suspected covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses, such as flu, as well as those who are deemed as clinically extremely vulnerable.