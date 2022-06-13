Community Games returns to Oswestry with a punch

Oswestry Community Games Cae Glas Park Oswestry Jenson McCardle (12) from Morda tries out "Voli" organised by The TNS Foundation Oswestry..

Diverse local organisations covering sports and dance held "have a go" sessions with everything from football to fencing, hockey to hoola hooping.

Live music was provided by local group, The Mirrors.

Oswestry Community Games Cae Glas Park Oswestry. New Mayor Of Oswestry Jay Moore with Ian Holgate (L) and Andy Kemp from Cae Glas Cricket Club with William Ford (5) from Trefonen (L) and Leni Craig (7) from Osewstry.

He made an inspiring speech about his work around boxing and mental health and about being “the best you can be”.

"When you get knocked down, you get up again, whatever the obstacles," he said.

He talked to people of all ages during the course of the day.

Oswestry Community Games Cae Glas Park Oswestry. Eva Parkinson (6) with sister Livia (5) from Pant Oswestry try out some moves with Leh Griffiths (L)and Amy Evans from Border Counties School Of Gymnastics..

James Manford, lead organiser, said “In my first year in this position, it has been quite a learning curve bringing everyone together. Many thanks go to all our local sponsors, Oswestry Town Council, Oswestry BID, Oswestry Sports Forum, Mary Hignett Bequest Fund and Shropshire Rural Housing Association.

"Thank you to Stuart Manford, Kelly Clarke and Clive Knight, who worked tirelessly throughout the year to help make this great event happen again”.

As well as the 'have a go' sessions there was a performance arena in the park as well as the opportunity to see the rickshaw provided by Shropshire Cycle Hub, and have a ride in it around the town centre.

Border Counties School of Gymnastics provided a spectacular finale to close the Games.

"Ambassadors from Moreton Hall worked hard throughout the day, and played a key role in helping with the running of the Games," James said.

Oswestry Community Games Cae Glas Park Oswestry. Irena Grosharova with Daughter Stefani (3) with Briony Chilman from Shropshire Paddle Sports at Queens Head Oswestry.

They oversaw the raffle and charity boxes in support of Joe’s chosen charity “Climbing Out” which helps people recover from mental health issues through providing physical activities for them.

At the closing ceremony, Oswestry Town Council Mayor Jay Moore thanked everyone for their support and spoke about his work to support our local youngsters in his year in office and his Community Champion Award scheme. He then announced that Kelly would be one of the community champions.