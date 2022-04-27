Shropshire paddlesports will hold an open day in May

Just some of the craft available at Shropshire paddlesports

The club is based on the Montgomery Canal at Aston Locks, Queens Head near Oswestry.

Organisers say that individuals and families, experienced or new to our sport are very welcome.

The open day will be held on May 14 between 10am-2pm, at the club house at Queens Head.

Visitors will be able to have a go in all the various crafts including kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards and learn more about what the club does.

"It’s not just about Saturday mornings on the canal but we have some fantastic trips on waters near and far," a spokesman said.

"We are family friendly, community focused club, caring of its members and the environment they paddle in."

"Our Saturday morning is offered to anyone who wants to try paddling or improve their skills. The summer progamme includes marathon, kayaking, SUP and open boat evenings. We have tours on local rivers and lakes and further afield in Scotland and France.