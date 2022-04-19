Notification Settings

Oswestry company celebrates opening with donation

By Paul JenkinsOswestryPublished:

An Oswestry company has celebrated the opening of a new showroom with a donation to charity

Staff and the mayor at the showrooms
Staff and the mayor at the showrooms

Staff at Roche Awnings cut the ribbon on their new headquarters on the Artillery Business Park with over 100 guests attending, including the Mayor of Oswestry, Mark Jones.

The new showroom showcases a vast array of outdoor living solutions, moving beyond mere awnings and glass rooms to outdoor living pods with a fully functioning bar, outdoor kitchen, and a hot tub.

To celebrate the launch, Roché donated £1,000 to Morda based Hope House children’s hospices and will be matching any donations raised throughout the week of the launch.

Oswestry
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

