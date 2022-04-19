Knives taken off the streets thanks to the visit of the Knife Angel

The Knife Angel

The statue drew crowds in to Worcester throughout its month-long stay in March.

Standing 27 feet high, the statue was created from more than100,000 knives and blades confiscated by 43 UK police forces. Designed by Alfie Bradley and based at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, it is aimed at raising awareness of the impact of violence and aggression.

The Knife Angel stood in Cathedral Square throughout March and was the focal point for a programme of activities for all ages.

Around 152,000 people went to see the statue during its time in the city, with visitors coming from as far afield as Cardiff and Kent.

A knife amnesty box next to the statue reaped huge rewards with a total of 294 weapons deposited – with no questions asked and no fear of reprisals.

Throughout the month Worcester City Council’s Community Safety and Youth Intervention Team and officers from West Mercia Police were on hand in Cathedral Square to raise awareness of community safety in the city.

A Youth Day held on Saturday 19 March also drew in many young people who enjoyed an informal day of education around knife crime, including virtual reality headsets, archery and NHS training on how to stop a bleed.

Its visit to the city was made possible Worcester City Council and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, with support from Ringway, acting on behalf of Worcestershire County Council. Cathedral Square donated facilities free-of-charge.

Inspector Tanya Beckett of West Mercia Police said: “The Knife Angel has helped take a significant number of weapons off our streets and we will continue to work hard to keep our communities safe.

“Education is a hugely important factor in reducing knife crime and we want everyone to be aware of just how dangerous carrying a knife is.”

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "As commissioner, I am committed to playing my part in a societal change towards knife crime. We all know the devastating impact knives can have on individuals and communities, the fact almost 300 weapons were surrendered to the amnesty box is the stark reality of the society we currently live in.

Anyone with any concerns about knife crime is urged to call 101 or to online to westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.