Tree planting in Oswestry as part of the Queen's Green Canopy

Mayor and Mayoress of Oswestry Mark and Ruth Jones with residents of Viscount Bridgman court

Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, visited the Meadows Primary School, Viscount Bridgeman Court and Cae Glas Cricket club to help put the trees in the ground as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee green canopy.

He said the official planting followed on from the highly successful give-away of trees on Oswestry market recently.

The mayor said: "We are thrilled to be taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy in such a special celebratory year. The trees will also contribute to our carbon reduction agenda and provide other environmental benefits as the trees grow and mature.

"It has been great to meet a variety of partners and to work together to put three different trees in place for the community to enjoy.”

He joined pupils at the Meadows Primary School who planted a cherry fruit tree within the school grounds.

"The young people will now take guardianship of the tree for future generations at the school and ahead of further jubilee celebrations at the school in the summer," Councillor Jones said.

Deputy head, Angie Jones, said the tree had been planted where children would see it on their way into school each day and on their way home.

"We hope that in time the children's own children will enjoy it," she said.

The mayor also went to Viscount Bridgeman Court, a not-for-profit provider of extra care and retirement living, where a wild cherry tree was planted by residents.

They chose a tree that would attract birds so that they could watch them from their community room. It will also play a part in further environmental initiatives at the Court.

Finally, an English Oak was planted at Gatacre Pavilion in partnership with Cae Glas Cricket Club.

"It is hoped that this tree will be enjoyed by the Cricket Club members and the local community who utilise the site alongside the many visitors who use the car park to reach nearby Old Oswestry Hillfort.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a national project that Oswestry Town Council is supporting locally. It has been rolled out across Shropshire and the rest of the UK during the planting season from October 2021 to December 2022.

Councillors hope that the tree planting will provide a long-lasting and valuable way to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and ties in with the town council's objective to plant 17,000 trees, one for each resident in Oswestry.