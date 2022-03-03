Time to saddle up as Pedal the Border cycling challenge returns

Mark Harris, Alan Lewis from Adrenaline Sporting Events, Naomi Atkin and Lizzy Coleman from Lingen Davies

The Pedal the Border challenge is returning this year, after raising £35,000 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund last year.

The event was created by Mark Harris, husband of last year's High Sheriff of Shropshire Dean Harris. Mark, who run the Business Company, used cycling to aid his recovery when he was going through cancer treatment in 2014/15.

Places are now available – with two route options – the 100km or a shorter 50km for those who may not be as comfortable in the saddle. Both routes start and end in Maesbury Road, Oswestry.

Both routes will have some challenging aspects so it is not recommended for novices. You will receive a 10-12 week training plan to guide you to a good level of fitness.

Individuals and teams are encouraged to enter, as well as corporate teams.

Entry fee includes a training plan, medical cover, bike maintenance cover, on-the-road assistance, British Cycling insurance, a finishing medal, as well as two food and rest stops.

Entry to the 100km race is £30 for individuals and £110 for teams of four. Entrants are asked to commit £100 in sponsorship.

The 50km race is £20 for individuals and £75 for teams of four. The charity asks for £50 sponsorship per person.

After a successful inaugural event, Lizzy Coleman, the charity's events and fundraising officer, said: “We have raised over £30,000 which is just incredible – congratulations to everyone who took part. Everyone at Lingen Davies is blown away by how successful it has been and the money will go directly towards our current appeal to fund a new CT Scanner and new clinical rooms at the Cancer Centre. Every penny we raise goes straight into helping local cancer patients and their families."