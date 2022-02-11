Fascinating insight into prisoner-of-war camp unearthed near Oswestry

Personal items found at the Prisoner of War camp

The German soldiers were imprisoned close to the Park Hall military camp, Oswestry.

Excavations have been taking place at Mile End where work is underway on multi-million pound improvements at the A5/A483 junction to the south of the town.

The experts from Wessex Archaeology which carried out the excavations say the evidence they have found suggests that the camp was in use between 1940 and 1948 and say it will give them an insight into what life was like as a prisoner-of-war in Shropshire.

John Winfer, Project Manager at Wessex Archaeology, said: “What we have revealed is surprising evidence of some (relatively speaking) comfortable conditions for the inmates. We know from our documentary research that the Red Cross, which visited many POW camps across Europe during the Second World War, came to assess conditions at the Mile End camp. The visit report highlights the range of facilities and activities on offer to the prisoners, which is supported by the archaeological evidence we uncovered."

He said the prisoners benefited from sports pitches, musical performances, electricity to power lights and heating, enough toilets available for everyone at the camp, and several hot and cold showers and wash basins.

Many of the prisoners would have been employed in carpentry workshops, with younger inmates given time off to study at the camp’s school, he said,

"Those overseeing the camp enjoyed more spacious accommodation, and our work uncovered military issue ceramic tableware accompanied by beer glasses. This all paints a civilised and rather unexpected picture of a POW camp.” Mr Winfer said.

The archaeologists also found a loaded German pistol and a spent .303 cartridge.

Artefacts giving more personal insights those living at the camp include a lead alloy toy camel and toiletries including toothbrushes.

But it is an aluminium metal identification tag from a German soldier that has excited archaeologists the most.