Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Solar farm is shining light in bid for council to be carbon neutral

By Charlotte BentleyOswestryPublished:

Plans to future-proof Shropshire Council’s first solar farm by doubling its size and increasing its output have won backing.

The solar farm site in Oswestry
The solar farm site in Oswestry

The initial scheme was approved by Shropshire Council in July 2021, with the intention of it being built in two stages; but following technical discussions with Scottish Power and local businesses, the solar farm, on a former landfill site in Oswestry, will consist of just one phase.

The proposals won the support of Shropshire Councillors.

A planning application must now be submitted, but if approved the farm will be able to generate 2MW of clean energy a year, and save 490 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

It would also form an important step forward in the council’s goal to help tackle climate change, and for the council to be net carbon neutral by 2030.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said: “We’re committed to driving down our own carbon footprint and helping others to do so. With this scheme businesses near the site could source energy in a greener way, and we put a former landfill site to a really positive use. The scheme over time would pay for itself."

It is intended the power generated would go straight to businesses close to the site, which is near Maesbury Road, helping them to reduce their carbon emissions and running costs as well as protecting their energy supplies.

Revenue generated from power created would also be used to repay the cost of the solar farm, and be invested in council services to benefit communities across Shropshire.

Councillor Nellins added: "We know that to hit our target of reaching net-zero carbon by 2030 investment is required, but this is far outweighed by a move away from our reliance on fossil fuels.

"There are also lots of other longer-term benefits, such as using the money we get back to reinvest into services for our residents and businesses.”

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Senior Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News