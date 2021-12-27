Suicide verdict on retired welder

David Dorricott, 70, of Cambrian Drive, was found dead in a garden shed at his home on September 26, and a police investigation into the circumstances found no evidence of third party involvement.

Senior coroner John Ellery, sitting at Shirehall on Wednesday, heard that Mr Dorricot was last seen alive at 8pm on September 25 when his wife went upstairs and he stayed on the sofa downstairs.

But in the morning he was not on the sofa and was eventually found deceased in the garden shed.

In a fast-track inquest, Mr Ellery said he had seen evidence that Mr Dorricott had intended to take his own life and it was appropriate for him to record a verdict of suicide.

Mr Ellery had brought the inquest forward to deal with the matters to give the family, who were not present, closure before Christmas. He said it was not the role of an inquest to explore personal issues or seek to find reasons why but to decide how Mr Dorricott came by his death.