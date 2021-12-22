Roger's tree takes to the road

Roger Whittington with his mobile Christmas Tree

Christmas Tree Roger, as he has become known to friends, has decorated his electric wheelchair, transforming it into a moving decoration to tour the streets of Oswestry.

He designed and built the system himself with a special light at the front of his chair and four sets of lights on the cape that is his tree. The second battery attached to the chair means that the power lasts for six hours.

Roger has also attached a yellow bucket to the front of the chair for people to donate money.

"I wanted to show what can be done with a wheelchair to make people happy - to raise a smile and raise money," he said.

The costume has been home made and has taken more than 10 hours to develop over recent years. It has also cost him almost £500 to build and maintain it.

In the last couple of money he has raised money hundreds of pounds firstly for the Poppy Appeal and then for Rotary Club charities by taking party in the Christmas Parade in the town, the lights switch on and the Santa Sleigh tour.

His is himself a member of the Cambrian Rotary Club.

Dressed as the mobile Christmas tree Roger also delivered his three personal thank you cards to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopedic Hospital in Gobowen to the hospital for the staff, the vaccination team at the hospital and the League of Friends.

He also travelled around the hospital grounds cheering up patients and staff.