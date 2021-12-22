New aerial images reveal Mile End Roundabout changes

Images from Shropshire Council show the progress on the Mile End junction

Shropshire Council opened the latest Mile End Roundabout earlier this month, with traffic now using the unique two roundabout system.

It has been designed to remove the pressure on the previous Mile End Roundabout, which took huge volumes of traffic using the A5.

Work on the project has now stopped until the new year, when it will restart with the aim of the development being completed during the Spring months.

The new roundabout sits alongside the previous Mile End Roundabout to the north.

It has four exits and is designed to take traffic from the busy A5, bypassing the older Mile End Roundabout.