Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New aerial images reveal Mile End Roundabout changes

By Dominic RobertsonOswestryPublished:

It’s been operating since earlier this month and now new images of the county’s newest roads project have been released.

Images from Shropshire Council show the progress on the Mile End junction
Images from Shropshire Council show the progress on the Mile End junction

Shropshire Council opened the latest Mile End Roundabout earlier this month, with traffic now using the unique two roundabout system.

It has been designed to remove the pressure on the previous Mile End Roundabout, which took huge volumes of traffic using the A5.

Images from Shropshire Council show the progress on the Mile End junction
Images from Shropshire Council show the progress on the Mile End junction

Work on the project has now stopped until the new year, when it will restart with the aim of the development being completed during the Spring months.

The new roundabout sits alongside the previous Mile End Roundabout to the north.

Images from Shropshire Council show the progress on the Mile End junction

It has four exits and is designed to take traffic from the busy A5, bypassing the older Mile End Roundabout.

Motorists driving from Shrewsbury to North Wales – or vice versa – will be separated off to use the new roundabout to continue their journey.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News