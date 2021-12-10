Labour is the only alternative in North Shropshire by election says former MP

Ian Lucas, the former Labour Wrexham MP, coined next Thursday a survival election for the Conservatives.

He was in the constituency to support the Labour parliamentary candidate Ben Wood.

Speaking in Oswestry Mr Lucas, who had a law practice in the town before becoming an MP, said Labour was the opposition to the Conservatives in North Shropshire.

"Labour is the opposition here and always has been," he said.

"This is a really important election, lose this and it could make all the difference to the Prime Minister."

"It is a survival election for him."

Mr Lucas praised Mr Wood for engaging with the voters.

"He is really committed and is bringing a fresh new look to the campaign. Ben is a very very good listener and understands the problems facing the area.

"He is a local person but he also has a lot of experience of working in Westminster, the perfect combination. He would be a wonderful representative for the constituency."

The former solicitor said voters were telling him they were shocked that MPs had second jobs.

"I gave up my business to be an MP for Wrexham. I wouldn't have had time to do my job - the thought that an MP could have a second job is absurd to me," he said.

He said that problems facing voters revolved around a huge reduction in services.

"We have had a big expansion of housing in North Shropshire but a reduction in services, particularly health services."