Pupils see many sides of the climate change debate at school conference in Oswestry

Moreton Hall's COP26 conference

More than 200 pupils at Moreton Hall, near Oswestry, came together to put forward their views to avert the crisis and to secure a brighter future.

Former pupil Flavia Paterson, who will be at the COP 26 conference in Glasgow, was joined by Smart Energy expert Rupert Pigot in setting last week's challenge to the younger generation to take the lead in saving the planet.

Moreton Hall’s COP26 Climate Change conference saw each year group focused on a specific issue on the table at the Glasgow conference.

Following the United Nations model, they divided into member countries including the UK, the USA, Brazil, Russia, Bangladesh and China to consider their issue from the perspective of that country.

In the lively debates which followed, the vested interests of their country were paramount in trying to find a compromise on the resolutions on the table: input from representatives lobbying from business and NGOs added fuel to the discussions.

Hannah Peel, head of the school’s Eco Team and one of the staff behind the day said: “We had some strong debates from China and Kenya, with excellent contributions from India, Brazil and Bangladesh in particular.