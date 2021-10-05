Peter with a Guinness representative and his official world record certificate

Peter Butler-Jones, a project manager for agricultural firm Wynnstay, now holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon time wearing wellington boots. He smashed the old world record of three hours, 21 minutes and 27 seconds.

"I've run nine marathons in my time. Five London marathons now, and I've also run in Dublin, Manchester, Edinburgh and Amsterdam," Peter said.

"London is my favourite though, there is a great atmosphere and the support is great. It's the one that everyone wants to do."

Peter ran the marathon to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

He explained: "I have a family member who struggles with their mental health, and with the pandemic too I think any support for people's mental health is a great help. They do great work."

The idea to do it in wellies, Peter added, was the logical thing to do.

"I grew up on a farm, my parents still run the farm, and I work in the industry. It seemed like the logical thing to do.

"I just followed my normal training block, working with my usual trainer. I only tried the wellies on once before the day to make sure that they fit.

"I didn't want to run in them in case it knocked my confidence. My toes are ravaged, but I got round the course. There were lots of people commenting and a few shouting 'Go on Welly Boy'. All the support really helped."

And now the marathon is done, Peter has raised a total of £1600 for Mind, with some more to come before the final count, and he also has a Guinness World Record under his name.

"I am really really chuffed to be honest. It is a great feeling to do it and achieve something different.

"Maybe after I recover I'll think about doing it again."