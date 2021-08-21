Best foot forward for charity weekend

BORDER. STORY BORDER REPORTERS. The Trefonen Hill Walk is taking place this weekend. Walkers converged on the Village Hall near Oswestry to start one of the walks of different length that are on offer. Walkers near the start of the walk. 25/05/13 PIC BY IAN SHEPPARD. Copyright Shropshire Newspapers. .

The event has raised funds for charities since 1991 and, having been cancelled last year because of Covid restrictions, organisers were determined that charities would not miss out once more. So, after a review in May, it was decided to delay the 2021 until August bank holiday weekend, 28 -30 for a slightly different, but equally fun weekend is planned.

Organisers say all events are designed to be as Covid-safe as possible.

Walkers who missed their usual May ‘Long Walk’ will have the opportunity on August 28 to walk the ‘Trefonen Ten,’ a 10 mile route starting from Trefonen village green. Turn up between 8am and 4pm with at least £5 per

adult and your own refreshments . The walk includes some of the usual highlights of the area, but may well take in places you bave never been before.

Saturday also sees a plant and producesale in the spacious church grounds from 2pm until 4pm and the Motorbike Trial at New Barns Farm starting 2pm- spectators welcome. For further information on all these events

go to www.trefonen-hillwalk.com .

Sunday starts with a ‘Songs of Praise’ service at 9:30am on the green- everyone welcome, and organisers suggest taking along a chair and maybe an umbrella.

In the afternoon, from 1-5pm, there will be an Open Gardens trail starting from the green.

The ‘Curlew’ and ‘Buzzard’ family trails will run on both Sunday, 11am-4pm, and Monday 8-5pm with an al fresco cafe en route on the Monday.

There is also on online Promise Auction and the chance to sponsor a sunflower on the village green.