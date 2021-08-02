Summerfest is celebrated with a bang at hotel

Summerfest at Sweeney Hotel

And outdoor event in the hotel's five acre grounds the weekend included a firework display on Saturday night.

Kara Evans from the hotel said the event began in 2016 as a Gin Fest but has expanded.

"We are now offering other distillers and exhibitors in our barn, rum, wine, whisky from locally and right across the country - this year we were sponsored by Tarquin’s cornish gin."

This year more than 500 people attended on the Saturday with the event closing with a firework display at 11pm. Numbers were capped at 250 guests to give a more chilled atmosphere.

"We had live music from some amazing musicians, food and dedicated bars plus the superb exhibitors.