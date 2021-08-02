Summerfest is celebrated with a bang at hotel

And outdoor event in the hotel's five acre grounds the weekend included a firework display on Saturday night.
Kara Evans from the hotel said the event began in 2016 as a Gin Fest but has expanded.
"We are now offering other distillers and exhibitors in our barn, rum, wine, whisky from locally and right across the country - this year we were sponsored by Tarquin’s cornish gin."
This year more than 500 people attended on the Saturday with the event closing with a firework display at 11pm. Numbers were capped at 250 guests to give a more chilled atmosphere.
"We had live music from some amazing musicians, food and dedicated bars plus the superb exhibitors.
"It was an outdoor event which at the moment is what everyone is craving and with our five acres of grounds it was a superb weekend."