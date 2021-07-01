Pilot fights for Aerotoxic Syndrome to be officially recognised

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 24/06/2021..Pic in Oswestry of former Pilot: John Hoyte. He is on the campaign and has written a book about Aerotoxic Syndrome that pilots get from breathing in toxins from the recirculated air in planes. He used to fly in Shropshire, spraying the crops.. BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 24/06/2021..Pic in Oswestry of former Pilot: John Hoyte. He is on the campaign and has written a book about Aerotoxic Syndrome that pilots get from breathing in toxins from the recirculated air in planes. He used to fly in Shropshire, spraying the crops.. John Hoyte in his early days flying

John, 65, has returned to the county to continue his campaign to have Aerotoxic Syndrome - adverse health effects experienced by aircrew exposed to aircraft contaminated air - recognised.

He has written books about the condition and runs the Aerotoxic Association to help other sufferers.

Now he is appealing for help in getting justice for people like himself.

His flying career began in Shropshire in the 1980s when he flew aerial crop spraying aircraft for Hodges & Moss of Shrewsbury and operated from Condover, High Ercall and Rodington Heath airfields.

"We wore all the protective gear needed for that role," he said.

"By 1987 the trend and efficiency of aerial spraying was being put under pressure so I moved to Warwickshire to be closer to the main airports of Birmingham, Coventry and Stansted

"I flew the DC 3 Dakota and twin engine Cessna’s for Air Atlantique from 1987-1989 doing Maritime Pollution Patrol and did ad hoc day/night freight around Europe. I then changed to flying the BAe 146 jet for TNT around Europe at night on parcel delivery."

But John became suddenly, mysteriously ill in the spring of 1990 and told no one.

"I flew for nine years on night flying, but my ill health intensified such that by 1998 I was seriously, invisibly ill - like a drunken, inebriated pilot - and changed to day passenger or ‘self loading freight’ flying with Flybe at Birmingham Airport. I was so ill, but still told no one as I acted my part.

"I would then fly for a further seven years until 2005, when I suddenly lost my medical and licence to fly. The rest of 2005 was like a nightmare as I’d lost my special job and felt I’d let my family down by not having a job.

In early 2006, he was tested for toxic cabin air poisoning by his Union Balpa and Dr Sarah Mackenzie Ross of University College London.

"I was told I had been suffering from ‘Aerotoxic Syndrome’ and after small amount of investigation, I soon realised that this little known illness had been first identified in 1999 by a US doctor, a French forensic scientist and an Australian toxicologist. For the past 16 years, I've been raising awareness by supporting other survivors and working to have the illness formally accepted."

His fight back to health began when he visited Dr Sarah Myhill of Llangunllo near Knighton who helped the sheep dip farmers who were poisoned in the 1990’s with organophosphate poisoning.

He founded the Aerotoxic Association in 2007 launched at the House of Parliament with several other pilots.

John was able to reinstate his flying licence and flying instructor rating in 2014 and wrote his first book, Aerotoxic Syndrome – Aviation’s Darkest Secret.

"I also helped produce a fictional film A Dark Reflection by investing £75,000 and filmed the first five minutes in Jordan, foretelling the end game of Aerotoxic.

There came a second book, ‘A Tale of Two Ag Pilots’ followed then a third last year, How Planes Poison You, Aerotoxic Syndrome and finally Aerotoxic Pandemic.

The association is fighting to have the syndrome acknowledged as an Occupational Disease and John hopes his future will involve his Aerotoxic Consultancy business advising doctors, lawyers, scientists and the public.

"I know that I can rebuild my life again with specialist help from other local experts in administration, publishing and finance - as I feel as physically well now as I did in 1987 - when I mistakenly left Shropshire for what I thought was a safer flying career."