Air Ambulance appoints new trustees

Neal Hooper, who has been appointed to the Midlands Air Ambulance's board of trustees. Vivienne McVey, who has been appointed to the Midlands Air Ambuance's board of trustees. The Midlands Air Ambulance has appointed two new trustees

The Midlands Air Ambulance has announced that Neal Hooper and Vivienne McVey have both joined the charity's board of trustees.

Mr Hooper is managing director of fire-alarm firm Aico, which has its UK headquarters at Oswestry, and Mrs Mcvey is chief executive of Virgin Care.

Both have joined the charity after what was described as an open selection process.

The appointments come as organisations across the country mark Volunteers Week – which runs until June 7.

The lifesaving air ambulance service relies on voluntary support from more than 200 people across the communities it services.

They assist with various duties, including support in the charity’s shops, helping at events – and as trustees serving on the board.

Mr Hooper, who has thirty years company director experience, including working for large corporations such as Siemens and Honeywell, said it was an honour to be selected for the role.

He said: “My team at Aico and I are committed to giving back to the community, and I actively seek to support good causes where I can. I am privileged to become a trustee for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, supporting the service with its strategic goals. I am looking forward to the opportunity to assist the charity in its mission to continue to deliver the very best pre-hospital advanced care to over 4,500 people within the Midlands each year.”

The charity said Mr Hooper would also play an intrinsic role on its Fundraising Committee.

Ms McVey, whose earlier career involved being a GP, working as a doctor in the NHS for nearly twenty years, having graduated in medicine from the University of Cambridge, will also sit on the charity's Clinical Services Development Working Group.

She said: "Having worked in the healthcare industry, with NHS and private sector experience, I am passionate about providing the best patient care to those I serve, formerly as an NHS clinician, and latterly as CEO of Virgin Care. It will therefore be an honour to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity on its board, committed to helping save the lives of so many people in their most vulnerable time."