Hair raising fun for school pupils

Children at Whittington Primary School enjoyed a crazy hair day raising money for both Hope House and also MS Society. Pictured from left are Daisy Griffiths 8, Fraser McKay 10, Harrison McGivern 10,and Lyla Fairley 8 who is having her hair cut for the Princess Trust

Lyla Fairley arranged a Crazy Hair Day event at Whittington Primary School, where she and her fellow pupils and teachers let their hair down and sported everything from mullets to mohawks to raise money to support seriously ill local children and their families.

Meanwhile, fellow pupils Tilde O’Reilly and India Higgins are also holding a bake sale with donations to be split between Hope House Children’s Hospices and the MS society.

As well as the school events Lyla will also be having her long locks cut at Hair & Beauty at Number 6 in Whittington and donating between 15 and 16 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, as well as raising money for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.

Her mum, Ashley Fairley, said: “It’s Lyla’s first-ever time doing anything for charity. But after some of our family have had to use Hope House it is somewhere close to our hearts.

“I have been doing some fundraising for Hope House through running this summer and Lyla decided she wanted to do the same, but of course had to wait for the hairdressers to reopen again and lockdowns to lift.

“We’re incredibly proud of her for arranging all of this and helping to give something back to such a special local charity.”