Playground equipment must be maintained to prevent accidents

Nikki Hughes

Rusty bolts, a broken seat and missing treads on slide steps were among the problems at the Wilfred Owen Green in Oswestry.

After being reported to Shropshire Council the equipment has made safe and repairs are now being put in a programme of works.

Oswestry Town Councillor Nikki Hughes, who reported the problems, said regular maintenance must continue at playparks.

She said she was contacted last week by a concerned Grandad who had taken his grandchildren to play at the Green.

"I went to look for myself and was quite appalled by the condition of the play equipment," she said.

"Treads were missing on steps to a slide, there were rusty bolts and a seat was broken on a sit on spring animal.

"The green also suffers with litter and dog mess. Equipment been must be regularly maintained to prevent accidents to children."

Councillor Hughes said that she hoped there would be more Shropshire maintenance crews out and about in Oswestry.

"There are a lot of public areas that are looking run down and need some work doing on them." she said.

Carmen Eccleston, Shropshire Council’s streetscene manager, said: