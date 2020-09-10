Fire crews called to tackle barn blaze near Oswestry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances, plus specialist appliances, were sent to Aston Square, Middleton, after a call was received at about 6.50pm.

They were mobilised from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Ellesmere, Shrewsbury, Wellington and Wem.

Operations and safety officers were also sent to the scene.

The fire and rescue service said the incident involved a large fire in an agricultural barn.