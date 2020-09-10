Menu

Fire crews called to tackle barn blaze near Oswestry

By Lisa O'Brien | Oswestry | News | Published:

Firefighters were called out to tackle a barn fire near Oswestry tonight.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances, plus specialist appliances, were sent to Aston Square, Middleton, after a call was received at about 6.50pm.

They were mobilised from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Ellesmere, Shrewsbury, Wellington and Wem.

Operations and safety officers were also sent to the scene.

The fire and rescue service said the incident involved a large fire in an agricultural barn.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

