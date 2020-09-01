Alan bounces back to his fun fair life

A large bouncy castle in Cae Glas park brought bank holiday fun to families in Oswestry and a return to some kind of normality for Alan.

He has spend his entire lifetime in the travelling showground world and Stokes fun fair has been a permanent fixture in the life of teenagers growing up in the town for half a century. He has been honoured by the town council for his contribution to the community.

Mr Stokes helped out in his father's fun fair as a very small child and tells of sleeping underneath the family's steam wagon.

He went on to take over the business and build up a large collection of fairground rides - all grounded since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

But Oswestry Town Council gave permission for a small fair to be based in the park over the weekend with the bouncy castle open across the bank holiday.

For more than a decade the Stokes fun fair has transformed Oswestry's Church Street into a winter wonderland ever Christmas. In just a few hours on the afternoon of late night shopping his staff move into the street, Festival Square and part of Central car park, erecting the large fairground rides in time for the thousands who flock to enjoy the annual Christmas Live event.

However the night has fallen victim to Covid19 restrictions this year.