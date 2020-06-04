Oswestry Transport Festival cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The festival, which was due to take place over the weekend of July 18 and 19 at the British Ironwork Centre, is the latest in a raft of summer events to fall victim to the virus.

A statement by the organisers said: "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we regret to inform you that our Oswestry Transport Rally Festival Weekender will be cancelled this year.

"We’ve spent the past few months being eternally optimistic over the virus coming to an end, but sadly our nation is still battling to overcome it and we now feel that it is an appropriate time to officially cancel our annual transport rally event.

"As such, under government advice and to ensure the safety of everyone that would be involved in the event, this year’s transport rally will no longer be going ahead.

"We are so sorry to disappoint those that were looking forward to attending the event, but we can reassure you that we are still aiming to host the weekender event next year!

"In 2021, it is our hope to break previous records by showcasing the greatest number of vintage and classic vehicles yet.

"We had over 700 vehicles booked in for this year, so our aim is to hit 1,000 for next year. All those who applied to showcase their vehicles at this event will be contacted for next year’s festival, so please keep an eye out for further details.

"We really appreciate all of your support and patience at this difficult time, and we are really looking forward to welcoming you all back to the Centre when it is safe to do so!"