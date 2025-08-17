Lift-off on day two of Oswestry Balloon Carnival after windy weather grounded hot air balloons

Hosted in the town's Cae Clas Park each year, the two-day Oswestry Balloon Carnival is held in aid of the Wrexham-based Nightingale House Hospice charity.

Last year's event raised a staggering £37,000 for the hospice thanks to the generosity of local residents and visitors.

Liz Jones, Eliza, Rosie and Rocco Marubbi enjoy the fun on Saturday. Photo: Tim Sturgess

More than 20 hot air balloons were set to appear at the event this year, alongside a family-friendly schedule of entertainment including dance and choir performances, circus workshops, a Punch and Judy show and a sheep dog display.

Sheep dog display at Oswestry Balloon Carnival 2025. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Sheep dog display at Oswestry Balloon Carnival on Saturday, August 16. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Ahead of the carnival's return, organisers were advising the public that the balloons' flight was "very weather dependent".

Oswestry Balloon Carnival on Saturday, August 16. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Oswestry Balloon Carnival on Saturday, August 16. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Oswestry Balloon Carnival on Saturday, August 16. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Oswestry Balloon Carnival on Saturday, August 16. Photo: Tim Sturgess

While dry weather was forecast for the weekend, the wind meant some balloons were unable to fly on the first day of the event (Saturday, August 16).

Several balloons did successfully launch at 6am but by Saturday evening, organisers had announced that high winds meant pilots were unable to fly safely.

Balloons were inflated to test the wind and it was decided it was too windy to take off. Photo: Tim Sturgess

After balloons were inflated to test the wind, it was decided it was too windy to take off and the scheduled 6pm launch was cancelled.

Oswestry Balloon Carnival on Saturday, August 16. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Fortunately, the windy weather did not put a stop to the undisputed highlight of the weekend, with the Night Glow finale at 9pm - where tethered hot air balloons illuminate the park in a choreographed display set to music.

Pictures from the night glow event at Oswestry Balloon Festival 2025. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The 6am balloon launch on Sunday appeared to go off without a hitch, with balloons spotted soaring over Oswestry in clear blue skies.

There are no daytime or evening launches scheduled on Sunday - but balloons will still be available to view in the park until the event finishes at 7.30pm.

Admission to the carnival is free, but those attending are encouraged to make a £2 donation to support Nightingale House Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care in parts of Wales and Shropshire.

The annual event is organised in partnership with Nightingale House Hospice, Oswestry Town Council, and Oswestry BID.