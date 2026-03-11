Families invited to Easter Egg Hunt at Tanat Valley Railway

The Easter Egg Hunt is free to enter and promises plenty of excitement for children of all ages. Participants will be challenged to find eight hidden Easter eggs located around the railway site. Once all the eggs have been discovered and the trail completed, children will receive a small prize as a reward for their efforts.

Monoloco

Alongside the hunt, visitors can enjoy refreshments and snacks available on site, making it easy to relax and soak up the festive atmosphere.

For those looking for an extra bit of adventure, the popular Monoloco and Monorail will also be running throughout the weekend, offering rides at £2 per ride.

Event poster

With free activities, affordable rides and plenty to see and do, the Easter Egg Hunt weekend at Tanat Valley Railway is set to be a delightful day out for families and visitors alike.

Nant Mawr Visitor Centre, off Blodwell Bank, Nantmawr, Oswestry, SY10 9HW.