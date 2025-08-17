Watch: 'Night Glow' spectacular wows crowd at Oswestry Balloon Carnival
Watch as hot air balloons light up Cae Glas Park in the spectacular finale to the first day of the Oswestry Balloon Carnival.
This weekend saw more than a dozen hot air balloons take to the skies above Shropshire for the return of the Oswestry Balloon Carnival.
As well as the balloons the event at Cae Glas Park features a jam-packed schedule of family-friendly entertainment, including choir, cheerleading and dance performances, as well as a Punch and Judy show and a sheep dog display.
While Saturday's early-morning balloon launch went ahead without a hitch, the 6pm launches were cancelled after high winds meant pilots were unable to fly safely.
Fortunately the wind didn't put a stop to the Saturday night highlight, the Night Glow finale.
The stunning after-dark event saw tethered hot air balloons illuminate the park in a choreographed display set to music.
The two-day festival is held in aid of the Wrexham-based Nightingale House Hospice charity, in partnership with Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID.
Last year's event raised a staggering £37,000 for the hospice, which provides specialist palliative care services for those with life-limiting illnesses across Wales and the border towns.