Watch: 'Night Glow' spectacular wows crowd at Oswestry Balloon Carnival

This weekend saw more than a dozen hot air balloons take to the skies above Shropshire for the return of the Oswestry Balloon Carnival.

As well as the balloons the event at Cae Glas Park features a jam-packed schedule of family-friendly entertainment, including choir, cheerleading and dance performances, as well as a Punch and Judy show and a sheep dog display.

Pictures from the Night Glow at Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: Tim Thursfield

While Saturday's early-morning balloon launch went ahead without a hitch, the 6pm launches were cancelled after high winds meant pilots were unable to fly safely.

Fortunately the wind didn't put a stop to the Saturday night highlight, the Night Glow finale.

The stunning after-dark event saw tethered hot air balloons illuminate the park in a choreographed display set to music.

Pictures from the Night Glow at Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The two-day festival is held in aid of the Wrexham-based Nightingale House Hospice charity, in partnership with Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID.

Last year's event raised a staggering £37,000 for the hospice, which provides specialist palliative care services for those with life-limiting illnesses across Wales and the border towns.