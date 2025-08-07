Oswestry Balloon Carnival: Hot air balloons to light up the skies above Oswestry with return of popular event

Hosted in the heart of the town in Cae Clas Park, Oswestry Balloon Carnival promises breathtaking sights as a variety of mesmerising hot air balloons will take to the skies.

Now a staple of the town's annual calendar, the carnival is organised in partnership with Nightingale House Hospice, Oswestry Town Council, and Oswestry BID.

And while the event is free to attend, visitors are kindly encouraged to make a voluntary £2 donation on entry, with all proceeds supporting the vital work of Nightingale House Hospice.

Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: Graham Mitchell

Last year, an impressive £37,000 was raised for the hospice thanks to the generosity of local residents and visitors from further afield.

Visitors to this year's event on August 16 and 17 can enjoy a variety of hot air balloon displays, weather permitting, with early morning and early evening flights.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Saturday evening (August 17) 'Night Glow' finale at 9pm where tethered hot air balloons illuminate the park in a choreographed display set to music.

The night glow lights up Oswestry Balloon carnival. Photo: Graham Mitchell

Alongside the hot air balloon displays, attendees can enjoy performances from local groups, interactive workshops, live music, and a variety of food and craft stalls.

A spokesperson for Nightingale House Hospice said: "We are incredibly excited to once again be part of the Oswestry Balloon Carnival, a truly unique and vibrant event that brings the community together in such a spectacular way. The fabulous hot air balloons, live entertainment, and family friendly atmosphere make it a real highlight in the local calendar.

"All proceeds from the event will go directly to Nightingale House Hospice, supporting the specialist palliative care and bereavement services we provide across the region. We are immensely grateful to everyone involved in making this event such a success, from the organisers and sponsors to the incredible local community who attend and support us each year."

Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: Graham Mitchell

For further information about Oswestry Balloon Carnival 2025, visit oswestryballooncarnival.info.