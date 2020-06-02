Menu

Advertising

Crews tackle BBQ fire in Oswestry and rubbish blaze in Ludlow

By Nick Humphreys | Oswestry | News | Published:

Firefighters were called to a barbecue blaze in Oswestry and a rubbish fire in Ludlow yesterday evening.

The gas barbecue was alight in the Ascot Road area.

One appliance was sent from Oswestry station after a call was made at around 6.10pm.

The fire was out by the time crews arrived, and they used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Later, a call was received reporting a rubbish fire in Corve Road, Ludlow at around 7.55pm.

One appliance was sent from Ludlow station and crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish a large amount of rubbish.

Crews left the scene at around 8.10pm.

Oswestry Local Hubs News Ludlow South Shropshire
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News