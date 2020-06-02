Advertising
Crews tackle BBQ fire in Oswestry and rubbish blaze in Ludlow
Firefighters were called to a barbecue blaze in Oswestry and a rubbish fire in Ludlow yesterday evening.
The gas barbecue was alight in the Ascot Road area.
One appliance was sent from Oswestry station after a call was made at around 6.10pm.
The fire was out by the time crews arrived, and they used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Later, a call was received reporting a rubbish fire in Corve Road, Ludlow at around 7.55pm.
One appliance was sent from Ludlow station and crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish a large amount of rubbish.
Crews left the scene at around 8.10pm.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment