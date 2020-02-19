Volunteers appeal for advice team

Margaret Baines, 64, who lives in Oswestry, joined the town’s Citizens Advice team after attending an open day for potential volunteers in September.

Now she has completed her training and is spending one day a week in the Oswestry office in a dual role between staffing the reception and helping clients complete benefit forms.

“I am really happy with my role here. I feel I am part of something and I’m doing something for the community I live in. If you enjoy meeting people and want to do something really fulfilling, then this is the place to come. I have already recommended it to my friends,” she said.

Margaret completed five weeks of training after attending the open day and took up her new post at the Arthur Street office earlier this year.

She had moved to Oswestry two years ago and had been searching for a role to make the most of her wide experience of dealing with people.

“I’ve always liked working directly with people and I come from a long line of volunteers. My mother volunteered for the WRVS until she was 86 and my brother initially volunteered for Citizens Advice in Liverpool and has now been employed for 20 years works as a benefits case worker.

“When I saw a poster about the volunteer open day, it seemed a good opportunity to do something for the community. Now I’m really happy with my new role,” said Margaret.

Oswestry Advice Session Supervisor, Alison Edwards, who herself started as a volunteer with Citizens Advice, said the Oswestry office had been delighted to welcome Margaret to the team which includes 14 volunteer receptionists, assessors and advisers and six staff including administrators and money advisers.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Oswestry, Ludlow or Shrewsbury offices can contact Citizen Advice Shropshire’s training officer, Cris Willis at training@shropshirecab.cabnet.org.uk or take a look at the website at www.cabshropshire.org.uk.