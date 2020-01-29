Restaurant plan set for refusal

Beleva Ltd has applied to install a new shop front and carry out alterations at the former Caroline’s Viennese Patisserie, in Oswestry.

The Llangollen-based company plans to re-open it under the name ‘Square 1 Eatery and Bar’, but a report by Shropshire Council planners says the proposed windows, rendering and height increase would be out-of-keeping with the street scene, including the grade II listed 29-31 Church Street building.

They recommend the northern planning committee refuses permission.

A design statement, submitted by Beleva’s planning agents, says the company wants to add a full-length window, from the front door and into the second floor, and an outdoor seating area.

They also propose “rendering the existing red bricks and adding a rendered parapet to increase the height of the proposed front elevation” to accommodate signage and lighting.

Oswestry Town Council supported the plan, saying it was “pleased to see the quality of the design” and “felt the development would add value to the location”.

The Shropshire Council planners’ report says: “Located in the centre of Oswestry, Church Street, Festival Square and English Walls is a mixed-use area boasting residential units, professional services and public houses.

“The ground floor at 1a English Walls was most recently used as a cake shop and patisserie, Caroline’s, and has been vacant for some months.

“The locality boasts much local design character, and falls within the Oswestry conservation area.”

But, it notes, the Council’s conservation department has objected, saying “the proposal affects a non-designated heritage asset that lies within the conservation area and adjacent to 29-31 Church Street, which are grade II listed”.

The early nineteenth-century shops at the corner with Smithfield Street have been listed since 1986.

The conservation officers write: “The proposed fenestration, parapet and render would completely alter the characteristics of the existing appearance of the building.

“It is considered that the proposal would have a very prominent impact upon the existing streetscene with the proportions of the proposed glazing, increase in height of the building through the parapet, where the existing building currently sits quietly amongst adjacent buildings.”

The northern planning committee will discuss Beleva’s proposal when it meets on Tuesday, February 4.