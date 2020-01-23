Cocktails, coffee and cake, and Wilfred Owen: Trio of trails for Oswestry

The Business Improvement District (BID) has launched its new partnership with the LoyalFree app, which works with businesses to run loyalty scheme and special offers.

It also posts special trails around the towns and cities it is involved in.

Oswestry now has three trails: coffee and cake, cocktails and the Wilfred Owen Trail.

The latter gives visitors the chance to do one of two walks around the town.

The shorter trail will take about an hour to 90 minutes starting at the Visitor and Exhibition Centre and finishing at the Guildhall.

The longer trail finishes at Wilfred Owen's birthplace, Plas Wilmot a little further out of the town.

The trail also takes visitors to the impressive Wilfred Owen statue that was put in place in Cae Glas Park in 2018.

Oswestry is now the 14th town or city in the UK to take up the app which is now supporting more than 1,200 businesses.

Some of the businesses in the town already on board with the project are Liar Liar, Petworld, Gillhams Deli and The George, who will be running digital loyalty schemes.

Lindsey Pierce from Oswestry BID said: "Avoid hibernating this winter and get out and about to make the most of what Oswestry has to offer with the trails feature of the app.

"Gather your friends and try out over 10 of the best local cafes on the Coffee & Tea Trail - you might even discover a new favourite."

Rob Wolstenholme from Gillhams Deli, thinks the app will help with marketing of his business and showcase its offers.

"The app looks fantastic," he said.

"I have signed up for this service as I feel it will be a great marketing opportunity for Gillhams and it will help us to promote our business and offers."

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID Manager, was also in favour of the app and said it is the perfect business platform that is simple to use.

"For this area the app is perfect to deliver a digital platform to our businesses, which they can use to engage with locals and visitors alike," said Adele.

"The app is simple to use and has all the information you need. With a large number of independents in the town we anticipate a large uptake from businesses and look forward to also support those on the industrial estate."

Jason Nesbitt, who founded the app with Sophie Hainsworth, said she was delighted to be launching the app in Oswestry and is positive about the new partnership with Oswestry BID.

He said: "It’s very exciting to launch in a new region within the UK, bringing our technology to more high streets."